STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Well-poised to carve out larger share of global toy market: Funskool

The Chennai-headquartered toy maker is expecting a growth of 15-20 per cent in its exports this financial year and is hopeful of a sound growth in the domestic market too

Published: 04th July 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool, India

R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool, India

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With children stuck at home due to the pandemic and sentiments against Chinese products running high, toy manufacturer Funskool aims to cash in on the opportunity and expand its market share—both domestically and abroad. 

The Chennai-headquartered toy maker is expecting a growth of 15-20 per cent in its exports this financial year and is hopeful of a sound growth in the domestic market too as it expands its product portfolio and ramps up production. The toymaker currently has two manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and one in Goa. 

To drive sales, the company has launched a series of educational toys and board games recently after a deep look at present customer needs and consumption patterns, CEO of Funskool India R Jeswant told TNIE.

New product launches are a key aspect of keeping brands relevant and Funskool says it has a strong line-up. 

“The toy industry thrives on novelty. We have to continuously offer new products to our customers at affordable rates to keep them connected. In such changing times, when schools are closed and home learning is being stressed, we are focusing on developing innovative educational toys like abacus, puzzles, and word games, and demand is overwhelming,” Jeswant said. 

 The toy industry in India is largely unorganised, which has helped in driving a massive influx of Chinese-made toys. But, if the Chinese toys are prohibited in the country, then Funskool can easily fill in the vacuum, claimed Jeswant.

“Our three manufacturing units are well-equipped to cater to the rising demand and we can ramp up our production anytime. Besides, our dependency on Chinese markets for moulding and tooling materials for making toys is very limited,” he added.

The company had lost its peak business season this year—the summer vacation—due to the lockdown. However, demand has begun recovering now, Jeswant says. 

“We have export orders lined up for next three to four months. Our exports are growing much faster than domestic sales. Interestingly, we are receiving good demand from places like Africa, Mongolia and Maldives,” he said. 

In the domestic market, the company will also be focusing more on sales through e-commerce websites.

“We see a bright future for us in the long run since the Indian toy market has a huge potential for growth. Currently, the Indian toy market is just 0.5 per cent of the global toy market, but in the next ten years it will grow significantly. We are leveraging our infrastructure and consistently focusing on our research to tap the market,” Jeswant noted.

As far as the product pipeline goes, Funskool is all set to launch a wooden range of toys since an increasing number of parents are opting to buy eco-friendly products recently. With kids spending more time watching online cartoons, the company is also planning to launch toys based on cartoon characters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Funskool R Jeswant
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp