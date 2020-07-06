STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 crisis: Edelweiss Financial Services clocks FY20 loss at Rs 2,045 crore

The group's total income in FY20 dropped to Rs 9,603 crore from Rs 11,161 crore in FY19.

Published: 06th July 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Edelweiss Financial Services chairman Rashesh Shah

Edelweiss Financial Services chairman Rashesh Shah (Photo| Twitter/ @rasheshshah)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Diversified group Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has reported a net loss of Rs 2,045 crore due to increase in provisions for impairment on loans and financial instruments.

Total impairment of Rs 2,549 crore was recorded in Q4 FY20 based on revisions in the expected credit loss model and impact of COVID-19, it said. The group's total income in FY20 dropped to Rs 9,603 crore from Rs 11,161 crore in FY19.

"The last eight quarters have been challenging ones for the financial services industry. A slowing economy was further weakened by the COVID-19 crisis," said Chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah.

"I am proud of the resilience we have shown in such testing times. I attribute our adaptability as an organisation to our diversified business model. So even when one of our businesses battles sustained headwinds, our other three businesses continued more or less business-as-usual (BAU). Throughout this year, our liquidity has been adequate and our capital base more than adequate."

Shah said the group took three conscious decisions in Q4: markdown and sell-down of corporate asset book, accelerating to capital light model in retail credit and the proposed equity raise at Edelweiss and in wealth and asset management business.

"These measures will further strengthen both our balance sheet and our dominant franchises. As the economy recovers over the next few quarters, our businesses will be well-poised to grow strongly," he said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edelweiss Financial Services
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp