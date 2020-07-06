STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No proposal to merge CBDT, CBIC, says Centre; refutes media report as 'baseless, unverified'

As per the Ministry of Finance, a leading newspaper published a news item which stated that the Government is considering such a proposal.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister, nirmala sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The government is not considering any proposal to merge the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Union Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The Centre today refuted as "baseless and unverified" a media report which claimed that the Union government is considering a proposal to merge the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

As per the Ministry of Finance, a leading newspaper published a news item which stated that the Government is considering such a proposal.

"This news item is factually incorrect as the Government has no proposal to merge the two Boards created under the Central Boards of Revenue Act, 1963," the Ministry said.

It added that the article was published "without due verification of facts from the competent authorities of Ministry of Finance.

"It only creates a policy distraction when the Ministry is amidst the implementation of a large number of taxpayers' friendly reforms like a transition from manual assessment based on territorial jurisdiction to a completely randomized electronic faceless assessment, electronic verification or transactions and faceless appeals," the finance ministry stated.

The Ministry further said that the merger had been recommended by the Tax Administrative Reforms Commission (TARC) earlier, but it was not accepted by the government after examination in detail.

"As a part on an assurance made by the Government in the Parliament in response to a Parliament question, the Government has also placed this fact in 2018 before the Committee on Government Assurances," it said.

The action taken on the recommendations are even displayed on the website of the Department of Revenue, which reveals that the recommendation was not accepted.

"It is evident that this misleading article has been published with no due diligence of even checking official records placed in the public domain or checking the latest status with relevant competent authorities in the Ministry of Finance....This news item is completely rejected as baseless and unverified," the Ministry said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Central Board of Direct Taxes Finance Ministry
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp