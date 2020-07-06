STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung offers customer support through WhatsApp in India

According to the company, consumers have several contactless service options, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes.

A logo of Samsung Group is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A logo of Samsung Group. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Monday started offering customer support through WhatsApp to provide prompt resolution to queries of consumers from the comfort of their homes.

Consumers can send a simple message on company's WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register for the service, the company said in a statement.

"We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them. We are hopeful our consumers will utilize the WhatsApp support service to ensure they stay home and stay safe," said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

On WhatsApp, one can seek technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service centre locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Samsung products they have just bought. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm, on all days of the week.

Customers can opt for Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

