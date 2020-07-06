STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex soars 466 points as India-China border tension eases, RIL, HDFC Bank drive rally

Further, massive buying momentum in global equities on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and improving global macroeconomic conditions too boosted sentiments.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its gains to the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex surged 466 points on Monday, driven by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid easing India-China border tension and bullish trend in global markets.

After touching a high of 36,661.66 during the day, the 30-share index settled 465.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, higher at 36,487.28; while the NSE Nifty soared 156.30 points, or 1.47 per cent, to 10,763.65.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Maruti, TCS, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the laggards.

According to traders, besides stock-specific action, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment led by signs of easing border tension between India and China.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, in telephonic talks, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity were essential for development of bilateral ties.

Doval and Wang also agreed that it was necessary to ensure complete disengagement of troops along the line of actual control for restoration of peace and tranquillity, the ministry said.

Further, massive buying momentum in global equities on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and improving global macroeconomic conditions too boosted investor sentiment, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai rallied around 6 per cent, Hong Kong 4 per cent, Tokyo and Seoul up to 2 per cent on hopes of more government stimulus to support economic recovery.

Stock exchanges in Europe too jumped up to 2 per cent in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.43 per cent to USD 43.42 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee pared initial gains and settled 2 paise down at 74.68 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex clsoing stock BSE NSE Reliance Industries Mahindra and Mahindra HDFC Bank
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp