STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Swiggy integrates 'premium' home delivery service Scootsy

Additionally, to cater to a wider audience base, the delivery range for premium restaurant partners has been extended up to 10 kilometres.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Swiggy

Swiggy (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Foodtech unicorn Swiggy on Monday said it has integrated its premium on-demand delivery platform Scootsy as well as its restaurant partners within the Swiggy platform.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 to offer quality experiences to discerning customers predominantly in upscale south Mumbai areas.

Some of the onboarded restaurants as a result of the integration of the two platforms include Yauatcha & Hakkasan of KA Hospitality, The Table, Masque, Royal China and Four Seasons Hotel along with gourmet stores such as FoodHall.

Restaurant partners transitioning to the Swiggy platform are set to reach a larger consumer base -- five times more across their target audience, the company said.

"By leveraging synergies of both platforms, we are able to home deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai," Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, said in a statement.

Additionally, to cater to a wider audience base, the delivery range for premium restaurant partners has been extended up to 10 kilometres.

Swiggy said the integration allows it to build on Scootsy's premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering premium service offerings.

"Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers," Sunder said.

"This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy," he added.

Swiggy recently also announced partnerships with luxury hotels across the country such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton will further elevate the premium experience for its users.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swiggy Scootsy restaurant partners
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp