Business

Toyota suspends work at Bidadi plant for a day after worker succumbs to COVID-19

The employee had last attended work at the factory on June 23 and hence as of now there has been no clear evidence of internal transmission within the company from this case or 8 positive cases.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has suspended operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19.
The company deeply regrets to inform the sad news of an untimely demise of one of its employees and expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased employee, TKM said in a statement.

The cause of death has been identified as COVID-19, it added.

The employee had last attended work at the factory on June 23 and hence as of now there has been no clear evidence of internal transmission within the company from this case or the previously reported eight COVID-19 positive cases at the plant, TKM said.  

In line with the government guidelines, the company has quarantined the employees suspected of having primary or secondary contact with the deceased until June 23, it added.

The automaker as a precautionary measure has suspended its production for the day and has carried out the required process of disinfecting the workplace, TKM said.

The company will resume operations at the plant on July 7 post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols, it added.

