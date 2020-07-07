STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government plans to develop 194 lighthouses as major tourist attractions

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

Published: 07th July 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Marina Lighthouse is surrounded by thick clouds.

Marina Lighthouse is surrounded by thick clouds. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The shipping ministry on Tuesday said it is planning to develop around 194 existing lighthouses across the country as major tourist hotspots.

Also, there will be efforts to identify lighthouses which are more than 100 years old, it said.

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting for developing around 194 existing lighthouses across India as major tourist attractions, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

Mandaviya said the move is aimed at boosting tourism activities in lighthouses and surrounding areas and give people an opportunity to know about the enriched history of lighthouses.

The ministry officials presented a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots and have been asked to identify the lighthouses which are more than 100 years old.

The statement said the minister put impetus on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in operation etc.

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

The minister also took stock of the progress for developing tourist activities at Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat, the statement said.

Mandaviya instructed the officials to prepare a detailed presentation on the project at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Shipping Ministry Secretary, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships and other stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lighthouses tourist spots shipping ministry
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp