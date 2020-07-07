STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

How bad is the Covid impact on India? Finance Ministry turns to IMF to explain

Cites the IMF to predict GDP outlook for the fiscal, but also notes that some sectors are showing early signs of revival.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A perusal of the Union Ministry of Finance’s monthly macroeconomic report for June 2020 makes it clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact, adding to the miseries of the previous fiscal.

While the report cites the IMF to predict a 4.5 per cent contraction in India’s GDP in FY21 and notes that government revenues have been hit hard, it also notes that there are green shoots in a few activities.

These are power and petroleum consumption, highway transport activity, and retail financial transactions.

According to the report,electricity consumption saw lower contraction in growth rates — from (-)24 per cent in April to (-) 15.2 per cent in May to (-) 11.3 per cent in June (till June 28).

Total assessable value of E-Way bills rose 130 per cent in May 2020 (Rs  8.98 lakh crore) compared to April 2020 (Rs  3.9 lakh crore), though still below pre-lockdown levels.

The value of E-Way bills generated between June 1 and 28 stood at Rs  11.4 lakh crore.

Petroleum consumption has increased by 47 per cent in May compared to April, and the year-on-year contraction was “much smaller at (-)23.2 per cent in May as against (-)45.7 per cent in April”.

“Average daily electronic toll collections increased from Rs  8.25 crore in April to Rs  36.84 crore in May, rising more than 4 times. In the first four weeks of June, it has improved further to Rs  50.9 crore.

Total digital Retail financial transactions via NPCI platforms increased sharply from 6.71 lakh crore in April to Rs  9.65 lakh crore in May. The trend is expected to continue in June driven by a sustained pick-up in real activity,” the report said.

Economy to contract

However, it cites the IMF’s World Economic Outlook to note that all regions across the world are projected to experience negative growth in 2020, for the first time in history.

“While advanced economies are projected to contract by 8 per cent in 2020, 1.9 percentage points lower than the April forecast, growth in emerging market and developing economies has been forecast at (-) 3 per cent, a downward revision of two percentage points,” it noted, adding, “In line with downward revision of global growth, India’s growth has been forecast at (-) 4.5 per cent in 2020, a 6.4 percentage point downward revision compared to the April 2020 forecast”.

Revenue hit hard

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, have had a substantial impact on government revenues in April and May 2020.

“Revenue receipts registered a negative growth of 68.9 per cent, led by negative growth in Personal Income Tax, all indirect taxes and non tax revenue. Corporation tax registered a massive growth of 1,408.1 per cent over May 2019 and stood at 2.5 per cent of BE. Personal Income Tax stood at 5.6 per cent of BE compared to 10.6 per cent till May 2019. Non-Tax revenue upto May 2020 turned out to be less than 62 per cent of the level till May 2019,” the report said.

As for expenditure side, the capital expenditure rose by 15.7 per cent relative to May last year, whereas revenue expenditure fell 1.9 per cent over May 2019 and stood at 17.4 per cent of budget estimates. 

Consequently, the Centre’s gross market borrowings up to June 19  stood at Rs  2,82,000 crore, 51 per cent higher than last year — net borrowings were 12.3 per cent higher. States too, continued to be active borrowers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Economy
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp