STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex opens over 100 points higher on firm global cues 

After touching a high of 36,660.35 in the opening session, the 30-share index turned range-bound to trade 64.56 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 36,551.84.

Published: 07th July 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing around 3 per cent. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive cues from global indices, easing border tension with China and foreign fund inflows.

However, profit-booking at higher levels capped the gains on key indices, traders said.

After touching a high of 36,660.35 in the opening session, the 30-share index turned range-bound to trade 64.56 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 36,551.84.

The NSE Nifty was up 8.50 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 10,772.15.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, ITC and NTPC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 465.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, higher at 36,487.28; while the NSE barometer Nifty settled 156.30 points, or 1.47 per cent, up at 10,763.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 348.35 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, domestic indices followed global benchmarks that rallied on positive macroeconomic data indicating recovery across major countries.

Further, easing of geopolitical tension between India-China buoyed investor sentiments, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains, while those in Tokyo and Seoul slipped in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.37 per cent to USD 42.94 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp