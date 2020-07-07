STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shares of Bajaj Finance jump 3.9 per cent after June quarter performance

The company continues to remain well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 26.4 per cent. The consolidated liquidity surplus is Rs 17,600 crore.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The shares of Bajaj Finance jumped by 3.9 per cent in the afternoon on Tuesday, a day after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1 FY21 and to further strengthen its balance sheet.

In a brief overview, the company said its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore on June 30 as compared to Rs 1.28 lakh last year.

The deposit book stood at Rs 20,000 crore on June 30 compared to Rs 15,084 crore last year with AUM under mortarium reduced from 27 per cent on April 30 to 15.5 per cent on June 30.Bajaj Finance's customer franchise stands at 43 million as compared to 36.9 million in June last year. During the April to June quarter, the company acquired 0.5 million new customers.

However, new loans booked during QI FY21 totalled 1.7 million as compared to 7.3 million in QI FY20.

At 12:30 pm, Bajaj Finance was trading 3.89 pc higher on NSE at Rs 3,229.80 per share.

Bajaj Finance
