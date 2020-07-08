STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ADB plans to raise USD 30-35 billion from capital market this year, sells USD 4 billion global bonds

The 3-year bonds worth USD 4 billion, with a coupon rate of 0.25 per cent per annum payable semi-annually, have a maturity date of July 14, 2023.

Published: 08th July 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

ADB

A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said it plans to raise USD 30-35 billion from the capital market in 2020 and added that it has sold USD 4 billion worth 3-year global bonds to boost its capital resources.

The ADB returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of the USD 4-billion 3-year global bonds, the proceeds of which will be part of its ordinary capital resources, the Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency said in a release.

"ADB plans to raise around USD 30 billion to USD 35 billion from the capital markets in 2020," it said.

The 3-year bonds worth USD 4 billion, with a coupon rate of 0.25 per cent per annum payable semi-annually, have a maturity date of July 14, 2023.

"We are appreciative of the consistently solid investor support that the ADB receives in its US dollar bond outings.

"This trade is no exception. The transaction was well oversubscribed, which enabled us to fine-tune pricing and still print one of our largest 3-year USD issue sizes at USD 4 billion," said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem.

Peteghem added that this gives the ADB the resources to continue to provide much-needed assistance to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly during this pandemic.

The transaction was lead-managed by Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

A syndicate group was also formed consisting of ANZ, Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa, ING, Mizuho, and Natwest.

The target for 2020 has been raised from its April announcement to raise USD 25 billion from the capital markets.

On April 1, 2020, it had informed about selling USD 4.5 billion global bonds, its largest-ever single-tranche outing.

The proceeds will be part of its ordinary capital resources, it had said.

The agency is owned by 68 members -- 49 from the Asia-Pacific region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Development Bank capital market global bonds
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp