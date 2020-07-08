STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to hold week-long agitation from July 24

Sector-wise demonstrations will be held at State Capitals, District Headquarters, Tehsil / Block Centers and also in all big Industrial estates, the statement said.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) national general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Wednesday said it will observe 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' from July 24 to 30 under which nation-wide demonstrations will be held to highlight workers' issues.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS held on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The meeting was presided over by BMS National President C K Saji Narayanan and convened by General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.

"The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has decided to observe Nationwide 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' from July 24-30 on problems of the workforce at the National, State, Industry and Local level.

"Sector-wise demonstrations will be held at State Capitals, District Headquarters, Tehsil / Block Centers and also in all big Industrial estates," the statement said.

The national office bearers assessed that the three-day strike by coal workers had affected 95 per cent activities in the sector.

They congratulated the coal federations for making the strike a grand success and creating new hope among workers.

The BMS has identified five major issues -- problems of unorganised sector workers, particularly migrant workers; non-payment of wages; huge job losses; suspension of labour laws and increasing working hours in many states; and unbridled privatisation by selling PSUs and also through corporatisation of defence and railway production units.

As part of the 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah', BMS activists will contact grass-root level workers/employees of each sector and educate them about the Central as well as state governments' latest policies and their severe impact on labour, it added.

Each day, workers belonging to one particular sector will conduct processions and public meetings as per the local situation by following all COVID-19 norms, it added.

