Coca-Cola India to list products on Grameen e-store to boost outreach in rural India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beverage maker Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it will be listing its products on the Grameen e-store platform in partnership with common service centres (CSC), which come under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The move is aimed at enabling availability of affordable products and essential hydration at doorsteps in rural India through local entrepreneurs and e-kirana stores.

In the pilot phase, Coca-Cola’s portfolio of products will be listed on Grameen eStore across Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"CSC and Coca-Cola’s partnership serves the dual purpose of providing last-mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to citizens’ doorsteps, as well as promoting rural entrepreneurship and building livelihoods by mapping supply points to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)," the company said in a statement.

T Krishnakumar, president, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "This initiative underscores our long-term commitment towards creating a sustainable business in India through responsible actions and shared growth."

The company has been focussing on beverage localisation and developing an ethnic beverage portfolio to suit various regions and palates.

"On the other hand, we are also adapting to the 'new normal' and using the merits of its agility, to enhance last-mile delivery of relevant beverage choice for our consumers," Krishnakumar added.