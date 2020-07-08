STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former bureaucrat, ex-SAIL chief on Vedanta's advisory board

Former Chairman and MD of SAIL Prakash Kumar Singh has joined Vedanta's Electrosteel Steels Ltd (ESL) as president  growth projects, the statement said.

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta on Wednesday announced the appointment of former bureaucrat Jitendra Kumar Dadoo and ex SAIL chief Prakash Kumar Singh on its advisory board.

"Vedanta announced two senior-level appointments as it readies for the next phase of growth post-COVID-19, with full commitment to the Prime Minister's call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the diversified natural resources company said in a statement.

Dadoo, a 1983 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as a senior advisor at Vedanta. 

He is an economics graduate from St Stephen's College, Delhi and holds an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

In his long and illustrious career, he served in several key positions, including Chairman, Delhi Civil Supplies Corporation, Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.

He will work closely with the corporate strategy team and Hindustan Zinc's management committee to drive key business initiatives, the statement said.

"Over the years, Vedanta has made very significant contributions to the industry and the nation. I am excited about joining Vedanta at a time when it is focused on building a self-reliant India," Dadoo said.

Former Chairman and MD of SAIL Prakash Kumar Singh has joined Vedanta's Electrosteel Steels Ltd (ESL) as president  growth projects, the statement said.

A metallurgical engineer from IIT, Roorkee, Singh will be an integral part of ESL's management committee and will play a key role in driving marketing, policy and growth.

"Vedanta ESL has been a great turnaround story over such a short period of time. The company is in an exciting phase of growth and I look forward to partnering in this journey," Singh said.

Vedanta CEO Sunil Duggal said:"We are delighted to have Singh and Dadoo join our illustrious advisory board. We look forward to an enriching engagement with them to leverage their vast experience and expertise."

