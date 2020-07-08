STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KVIC's khadi masks now available for sale online

This will benefit people in the remotest parts of the country, particularly those who cannot afford to move out of their houses or visit Khadi India outlets due to constraints, an official statement s

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Wednesday said its khadi face masks are now available for sale online, with cotton and silk masks priced at Rs 30 and Rs 100 per piece, respectively.

This will benefit people in the remotest parts of the country, particularly those who cannot afford to move out of their houses or visit Khadi India outlets due to constraints, an official statement said.

For online purchase of masks, the minimum order amount should be Rs 500, wherein buyers will have the option to choose from four types of masks available -- white cotton masks with black piping, white cotton masks with tricolour piping, silk masks in solid colours and printed silk masks in multiple colours, it said.

"The KVIC delivers the masks for free within 5 days from the date of purchase. The online sale is currently valid within the country only," it added.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said online sale of khadi face masks has been started so that people can buy genuine khadi face masks.

"Online sale of khadi masks also aims at preventing buyers from any fraud.

Many online portals have been selling masks in the name of khadi that are neither genuine khadi fabric nor hand-made products.

A number of people tend to fall in the trap of such misleading advertisements," Saxena said.

