STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown impact: Net leasing of office space down by 73 per cent in April-June

Also, cities like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru saw negative absorption which also pushed the overall net absorption downwards, it added.

Published: 08th July 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

office space, office

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Net leasing of office space plunged 73.4 per cent in the April-June period across eight major cities due to sharp fall in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Net absorption of office space stood at 37.15 lakh sq ft during April-June 2020 as against 139.85 lakh sq ft in the year ago period as corporates and coworking players deferred their expansion plans, the property consultant said.

During the first half of 2020, the net office space leasing declined 57 per cent to 110.75 lakh sq ft from 255.48 lakh sq ft in the corresponding period of last calendar year.

"The net absorption in the second quarter 2020 stands at 3.72 million sq ft, which is lower by 49.5 per cent on a quarterly basis and 73.4 per cent lower on a yearly basis as fresh transaction activity was muted during the quarter," C&W said in a statement.

Also, cities like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru saw negative absorption which also pushed the overall net absorption downwards, it added.

"As the world got more engaged to deal with the impact of coronavirus, the resilience of commercial real estate in India was tested. This is reflected in the dwindling demand and supply numbers in H1 2020," said Anshul Jain, Managing Director  South East Asia and India, C&W.

In an ever-evolving situation, he said, it would be difficult to predict the timeline within which commercial real estate in India might be able to restore its pre-COVID growth momentum.

"But, a certain level of normalcy could be expected in H2 as companies gradually resume their operations," Jain said.

According to the data, net leasing in Mumbai rose to 16.45 lakh sq ft during April-June 2020 from 12.72 lakh sq ft in the corresponding period last year.

In Delhi-NCR, the net leasing of office space stood at minus 3.58 lakh sq ft as against 9.52 lakh sq ft during the period under review.

Similarly, Bengaluru reported a negative net leasing of office space at minus 83,943 sq ft as against 23.63 lakh sq ft.

Net office space leasing in Chennai fell to 5.23 lakh sq ft from 11.65 lakh sq ft, while Pune saw a sharp fall to 60,709 sq ft from 15.85 lakh sq ft.

In Hyderabad, demand for office space declined to 17.58 lakh sq ft from 57.78 lakh sq ft.

Net office space leasing in Kolkata dipped to 1.14 lakh sq ft from 2.24 lakh sq ft, while in Ahmedabad the demand softened to 54,900 sq ft from 6.43 lakh sq ft.

Cushman & Wakefield, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is a leading largest real estate services firm with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries.

In 2019, the firm had revenue of USD 8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
office space office space leasing
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp