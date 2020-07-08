STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piaggio unveils online sales facility to push commerical vehicles sales

This new e-commerce platform integrates all Piaggio commercial vehicle dealerships across India for local connect and a standardised delivery experience.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Piaggio vehicles Tuesday launched an online sales facility for its commercial vehicles. According to the company, the first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform will help customers to book their vehicle online by paying and initial amount  Rs 1000.

This new e-commerce platform integrates all Piaggio commercial vehicle dealerships across India for local connect and a standardised delivery experience. Along with access to the product  features and technical information, customers will also get to check ex-showroom and on road price of the  vehicles for their city, calculate their EMIs and also apply for a loan from their preferred financier. 

“The launch of this unique platform in the commercial vehicle space will enable our customers to book their selected model from the comfort of their homes without visiting the showroom. We feel that this one of its kind offering in the Indian CV space will benefit our customers in many ways. We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times,” said Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. The new sales initiative comes nearly a month after Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL) rolled out  a digital platform for its  Vespa and Aprilia brands  of scooters. 

The company had already launched the e-commerce website for its two-wheeler range of products on June 10 and now this new e-commerce platform has been launched for its commercial vehicle brand Ape’, keeping in mind the requirement of CV customers, the company said in a statement.

