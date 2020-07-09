Karur Vysya Bank partners with Tata Motors to offer car loans

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Thursday entered into an arrangement with Tata Motors to fund buyers of Tata passenger vehicles.

Both existing and new customers will be eligible to avail loans from KVB, which seeks to leverage the vast new car retail network of Tata Motors across India, even as the bank has a branch network of 779 across 22 States and union territories.

KVB is offering a special product for buyers of Tata Motor passenger vehicles under which 100 per cent on-road finance with a six-month holiday period is provided at attractive interest rates, a bank release said here.

The scheme is applicable only for three models - Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz and the loans are available to both the salaried and self-employed.