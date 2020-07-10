STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Auction of 11 mineral blocks sale of 4 mines in abeyance: Government

Among the blocks put on hold for auction, two are gold mines, five limestone, three basemetal and one bauxite block, the document said.

Published: 10th July 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

mining

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has put on hold the auction of 11 mineral blocks, including two gold mines, besides keeping in abeyance sale of four blocks.

The blocks on hold for auction are in Madhya Pradesh, while the mines kept in abeyance are in Jharkhand, according to a document of the mines ministry.

However, the mines ministry did not specify the reasons for putting the sale of blocks on hold and in abeyance.

Among the blocks put on hold for auction, two are gold mines, five limestone, three basemetal and one bauxite block, the document said.

Of the mines kept in abeyance, two are bauxite blocks and one each of limestone and dolomite.

The notice inviting tenders of all 15 blocks was issued in January 2020.

One mineral block was auctioned last month, while four more mines were put on sale this month.

All the five blocks in Gujarat and Karnataka have reserves of 667.2 million tonnes.

The Centre had recently asked states having mineral resources to identify at least five new mining projects for auction with pre-embedded clearance on a pilot basis, with a view to expediting the sale process as well as operationalisation of the blocks.

The mines ministry had recently released guidelines for the auction of mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances as it explored ways to address the key issue of delay in mining production due to lack of various approvals such as forest and environment permissions.

The identified blocks would be auctioned along with other blocks without pre-embedded clearances.

Under the guidelines, the Centre has asked states to set up a project monitoring unit (PMU) to complete the preparatory work for obtaining requisite clearances, approvals and related work.

The unit would obtain all the clearances for starting a mining project.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier announced various structural reforms in the mining sector as part of the over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to boost growth and job creation.

She had announced auction of 500 blocks and introduction of a seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

So far, 97 mining leases have been allocated through auctions since 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mineral blocks auction mineral blocks sale gold mines
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp