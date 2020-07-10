STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Automotive aftermarket spending to fall by 11% 

According to a report from Crisil Ratings, these districts together account for a good 43 per cent of the industry’s aftermarket revenue.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 8, 2020, photo, employees work on a car assembly line at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Chinese leaders have reopened factories and shops in an effort to revive the economy, but the consumers whose spending propels most of China's growth have been slow to return to shopping malls and auto dealerships.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Having decimated the sales of automobiles across all categories, the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown is expected to bring down automotive aftermarket spending by as much as 11 per cent this fiscal year in 75 mega districts. According to a report from Crisil Ratings, these districts together account for a good 43 per cent of the industry’s aftermarket revenue.

The economic crisis brought on by the extended lockdown is expected to whip up the woes of the auto component industry, including tyres, engine oil and lubricants, this fiscal, Crisil said. Since aftermarket automotive spends are typically driven by annual running and replacement frequency, the aftermarket for commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers is expected to bear the brunt of the crisis. Categories such as tractors and passenger vehicles are placed better. 

Region wise, Maharashtra will be the most affected on aftermarket spend, followed by Tamil Nadu, Crisil estimated. Of the 50 high-susceptibility districts, Tamil Nadu has seven, followed by Maharashtra with six. For both these states, the list includes key cities. Among metro districts, the city of Kolkata is placed at a better position than others, the report noted,  because it has the aftermarket spend concentrated in the PV segment, which accounts for 50 per cent of the city’s vehicle population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp