Automotive aftermarket spending to fall by 11% 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having decimated the sales of automobiles across all categories, the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown is expected to bring down automotive aftermarket spending by as much as 11 per cent this fiscal year in 75 mega districts. According to a report from Crisil Ratings, these districts together account for a good 43 per cent of the industry’s aftermarket revenue.

The economic crisis brought on by the extended lockdown is expected to whip up the woes of the auto component industry, including tyres, engine oil and lubricants, this fiscal, Crisil said. Since aftermarket automotive spends are typically driven by annual running and replacement frequency, the aftermarket for commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers is expected to bear the brunt of the crisis. Categories such as tractors and passenger vehicles are placed better.

Region wise, Maharashtra will be the most affected on aftermarket spend, followed by Tamil Nadu, Crisil estimated. Of the 50 high-susceptibility districts, Tamil Nadu has seven, followed by Maharashtra with six. For both these states, the list includes key cities. Among metro districts, the city of Kolkata is placed at a better position than others, the report noted, because it has the aftermarket spend concentrated in the PV segment, which accounts for 50 per cent of the city’s vehicle population.