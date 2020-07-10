STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks sanctions about Rs 1.20 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

Maharashtra have got the highest cumulative sanction of Rs 7,035 crore from public sector banks, while disbursement was to the tune of Rs 3,897 crore as of July 9.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Friday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1,20,099 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector reeling under economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, disbursements against this stood at Rs 61,987.90 crore till Thursday (July 9) under the 100 per cent ECLGS for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May.

The latest numbers on ECLGS, as released by the finance ministry, comprise disbursements by all 12 public sector banks (PSBs), 22 private sector banks and 21 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"As of 9 July 2020, the total amount sanctioned under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by #PSBs and private banks stands at Rs 1,20,099.37 crore, of which Rs 61,987.90 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister said in a tweet.

Under the ECLGS, the loan amounts sanctioned by PSBs increased to Rs 68,145.40 crore, of which Rs 38,372.88 crore has been disbursed as of July 9, she said.

At the same time, private sector banks have sanctioned Rs 51,953.97 crore and disbursed Rs 23,615.02 crore.

"Compared to 4 July 2020, there is an increase of Rs 5,596.79 crore in the cumulative amount of loans sanctioned and an increase of Rs 5,896.72 crore in the cumulative amount of loans disbursed, by both #PSBs and private sector banks combined as on 9 July 2020," Sitharaman said.

Market leader SBI has sanctioned Rs 20,788 crore of loans and disbursed Rs 13,893 crore.

It is followed by Punjab National Bank, which has sanctioned Rs 8,977 crore.

However, its disbursements stood at Rs 2,975 crore as of July 9.

State-wise, business units of Maharashtra have got the highest cumulative sanction of Rs 7,035 crore from public sector banks, while disbursement was to the tune of Rs 3,897 crore as of July 9.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu, with a total sanction of Rs 6,955 crore loans and disbursements of Rs 4,153 crore.

On May 21, the Cabinet approved an additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for the MSME sector.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was set up by the government, spread over the current and the next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till the amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, i.e., regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore are eligible for GECL funding under the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman Emergency Credit Bank loan COVID 19 economic relief economy coronavirus crisis
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp