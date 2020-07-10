STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank sets floor price of Rs 12 per share for FPO

The lender has announced a discount of Re 1 per equity share for the eligible employees of the bank bidding in employee reservation portion.

Published: 10th July 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Yes bank

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday said it has set a floor price of Rs 12 per share to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO), which opens on July 15.

The capital raising committee (CRC) of the bank's board at its meeting "has approved floor price of Rs 12 per equity share", Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.

The cap price for the FPO is Rs 13 per unit.

It has also fixed "a minimum bid lot of 1,000 equity shares and in the multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter".

The lender has announced a discount of Re 1 per equity share for the eligible employees of the bank bidding in employee reservation portion.

Yes Bank said a meeting of the CRC is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2020 for the purposes of allocation of equity shares to the successful anchor investors pursuant to the offer and for determination of the anchor investor allocation price.

Yes Bank's FPO offer will open on July 15, 2020 and close on July 17, 2020.

Earlier this week Yes Bank had received approval from the CRC to raise funds through the offering.

The bank had filed a red herring prospectus dated July 7, 2020 (RHP), in connection with the offer, with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.

Yes bank's offer size of the FPO is Rs 15,000 crore, by way of a fresh issue of equity shares, including an employee reservation portion of up to Rs 200 crore.

The executive committee of State Bank of India's central board has given approval for a maximum investment of up to Rs 1,760 crore in the FPO of Yes Bank, an SBI statement said on Wednesday.

On March 13, the government had approved a bailout plan for Yes Bank.

Under the plan, Yes Bank had received around Rs 10,000 crore from eight financial institutions, including Rs 6,050 crore from SBI.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading over 5 per cent lower at Rs 25.30 apiece on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank FPO Yes Bank shares issue
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp