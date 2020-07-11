STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cognizant CMD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy quits, top-level exits continue

Ramamoorthy, who has worked at the company for more than 22 years, announced in a Linkedin post that he step down on July 16.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Cognizant

IT firm Cognizant. (File photo | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many top-level management exits have happened at Cognizant after CEO Brian Humphries kicked off his realignment plan: “Fit for Growth”. Chairman and Managing Director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is the latest addition to the list of recent exits from the Nasdaq-listed firm. 

Ramamoorthy, who has worked at the company for more than 22 years, announced in a Linkedin post that he step down on July 16.  “For more than 22 years, Cognizant was the world to me. All of you made that world so beautiful that I was eternally in awe of it.

ALSO READ | Layoffs at Cognizant: 18,000 employees benched; Karnataka union to approach govt against IT major

I cannot thank you enough for that. In the past few months, I felt a strong desire to double down on my abiding passion (also my first calling!)-education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs. I am all set to explore that world again from July 17. I am sure that our paths will cross in this new world. Until then, wishing you the very best,” he added.

Ramamoorthy had been elevated to the position of CMD in September, 2019 and also served as a director at the Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of the tech firm. He is not the only one to announce his exit, however. Executive Vice-President Pradeep Shiligee, who was heading the global delivery at Cognizant for nearly 24 years, has also quit and will  be replaced by Accenture veteran Andy Stafford.  

The Cognizant CEO, in a mail announcing Stafford’s appointment, told his employees that the pandemic has underscored the need for the company to become more global in nature. “(This) goes beyond our geographic revenue mix, the number of countries we operate in, the diversity of backgrounds and locations of our leadership teams, or how well known our brand is around the world. It also requires us to have a Global Delivery Network that is robust and resilient enough to ensure continuity of service for clients no matter what’s happening in the world,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cognizant Ramkumar Ramamoorthy
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp