Cognizant CMD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy quits, top-level exits continue

BENGALURU: Many top-level management exits have happened at Cognizant after CEO Brian Humphries kicked off his realignment plan: “Fit for Growth”. Chairman and Managing Director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is the latest addition to the list of recent exits from the Nasdaq-listed firm.

Ramamoorthy, who has worked at the company for more than 22 years, announced in a Linkedin post that he step down on July 16. “For more than 22 years, Cognizant was the world to me. All of you made that world so beautiful that I was eternally in awe of it.

I cannot thank you enough for that. In the past few months, I felt a strong desire to double down on my abiding passion (also my first calling!)-education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs. I am all set to explore that world again from July 17. I am sure that our paths will cross in this new world. Until then, wishing you the very best,” he added.

Ramamoorthy had been elevated to the position of CMD in September, 2019 and also served as a director at the Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of the tech firm. He is not the only one to announce his exit, however. Executive Vice-President Pradeep Shiligee, who was heading the global delivery at Cognizant for nearly 24 years, has also quit and will be replaced by Accenture veteran Andy Stafford.

The Cognizant CEO, in a mail announcing Stafford’s appointment, told his employees that the pandemic has underscored the need for the company to become more global in nature. “(This) goes beyond our geographic revenue mix, the number of countries we operate in, the diversity of backgrounds and locations of our leadership teams, or how well known our brand is around the world. It also requires us to have a Global Delivery Network that is robust and resilient enough to ensure continuity of service for clients no matter what’s happening in the world,” he added.