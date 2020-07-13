STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apple ramping up Q3 MacBook orders by 20%: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant shipped 3.2-3.5 million MacBooks in the second quarter this year and the volumes are expected to grow to around four million units in the third quarter.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook. (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is reportedly planning to significantly increase its new MacBook Pro orders in late third quarter and will see its overall MacBook shipments rise over 20 per cent sequentially in the third quarter, DigiTimes reported on Monday.

The Cupertino-based tech giant shipped 3.2-3.5 million MacBooks in the second quarter this year and the volumes are expected to grow to around four million units in the third quarter.

In fiscal Q2, Macs contributed $5.4 billion of Apple's $58.3 billion in overall revenue.

Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who closely tracks the company has said that the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro similar to the current 13.3-inch device is likely to be the first Mac to get an Arm-based silicon chip designed by Apple.

In a research note with TF International Securities, Kuo said the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon chip will go into mass production in the fourth quarter.

Kuo also predicted that Apple fans would see an Arm-based MacBook Air either in Q4 this year or in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, Apple suppliers are reportedly getting ready to manufacture the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with mini-LED displays starting from 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple MacBook Pro
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp