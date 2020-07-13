STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Central Board of Direct Taxes plugs gaps to check evasion

“The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between SEBI and CBDT,” the CBDT said in a release. 

Published: 13th July 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

In order to fix such confusions, the Income-Tax Department has launched an e-calculator.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When you file your tax returns this year, you will have to brace up for a string of new disclosures in all the income tax return (ITR) forms. For instance, if you are trading in stock markets and have invested over Rs 50,000, not revealing these share trading details in your ITR may now land you 
in trouble. 

Intensifying scrutiny on all possible ways of evading taxes, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has 
recently signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for data exchange between the two organisations. “The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between SEBI and CBDT,” the CBDT said in a release. 

The tax sleuths claim all investment and trading data will be shred on an automatic and regular basis as well as when requested by either of the parties or on suo moto basis “for the purpose of carrying out their functions under various laws.”  “While the previous ITR asked for other sources of income including interest, dividend, people were not upfront in giving out details. The tax department only took note in case of a big gap in the accounts.

But now,with this data sharing even the small evasion will be detected. So it is better to come out clean,” 
a senior I-T official told this publication.The official added that the department has also sought increasing thepenalty amount for non-disclosure of such data which would prevent even small amounts of tax evasion by retail investors. In addition, a data exchange steering group has also been constituted for the initiative which would meet periodically to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve the 
effectiveness of the data-sharing mechanism. 

The I-T department, in the new form, has added a new sheet, which will make such disclosures easy under Schedule 112A, recording sale of equity shares in a company listed on the stock market or an equity-based fund on which Securities Transaction Tax is paid.  As the tax  collection remains subdued, officials are trying to plug all possible gaps to check evasion by both big and small traders as price manipulation of ‘penny stocks’ has been at the centre of major tax evasion cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITR Income tax return Tax evasion
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp