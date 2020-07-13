STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Vedanta launches phase 2 of 'meal for all' programme

The programme will be a week-long initiative with a target of reaching 38,000 daily wage earners and their families in the three cities, the company said in a statement.

Published: 13th July 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta Ltd | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has launched the second phase of its 'meal for all' programme under which it would provide meals to 38,000 daily wage earners and their families across Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The programme will be a week-long initiative with a target of reaching 38,000 daily wage earners and their families in the three cities, the company said in a statement.

The daily wage earners are being provided with ration kits consisting of daily essentials such as rice, pulses, refined oil and spices along with a pair of slippers.

More than 11.08 lakh meals were provided to daily wage earners in the first phase of the programme.

"We aim to reach maximum number of people with this initiative and provide a ray of hope to the daily wage earners and give them strength," Vedanta Resources Chairman, Anil Agarwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vedanta ltd meal for all programme
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp