Mercedes-Benz India enhances digital play with introduction of new elements

The company has introduced Digital Service Drive Next, under which it will offer web check-in for vehicle service, real-time service status updates and online payment of bills, among others.

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes

The famed Mercedes-Benz logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has launched various digital initiatives in order to cater to varied customer requirements in the country.

The company has introduced DSDNxt (Digital Service Drive Next), under which it will offer web check-in for vehicle service, real-time service status updates and online payment of bills, among others.

The German carmaker has also brought in 'Pay at your convenience' initiative, under which it has tied up with several banks to offer various kinds of payment mechanism to customers through credit cards, including an EMI option for a tenure up to 12 months and a zero-cost EMI option for three months.

"As a customer-centric brand, we believe in the integration of digital technology in our entire value chain, from design and development to production, and finally to sales and service," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

Towards this strategy, the company has rolled-out customer service initiatives under digital program DSDNxt, the vehicle digital reception system (vDRS), and WhatsApp for business, he added.

"These initiatives will ensure real-time service updates to our customers remotely, ensuring utmost convenience," Schwenk added.

vDRS will allow customers to stay connected during the vehicle service from the comfort of their homes.

Besides, the company will also connect with customers through WhatsApp to share updates such as the next service due date, allotment of service consultant, service estimate, service status, etc, the automaker said.

TAGS
Mercedes-Benz DSDNxt
