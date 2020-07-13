STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI turns net purchaser of US dollar in May, buys USD 4.363 bn

During the month, the RBI bought USD 4.663 billion from the spot market while sold USD 300 million.   In April, the central bank had sold USD 1.142 billion US dollar on a net basis.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

A Security personnel stands guard at the RBI. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  After being net seller of the US currency in the first month of this fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net purchaser in May as it bought USD 4.363 billion of the greenback on net basis, according to RBI data.

During the month, the RBI bought USD 4.663 billion from the spot market while sold USD 300 million.   In April, the central bank had sold USD 1.142 billion US dollar on a net basis.

The central bank in May 2019 had bought USD 2.538 billion of the greenback on a net basis. It had purchased USD 5.118 billion and sold USD 2.580 billion in the spot market in May 2019. In FY20, the central bank was net purchaser of the US dollar at USD 45.097 billion.

It had bought USD 72.205 billion while sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net sales at the end of May stood at USD 1.958 billion, compared to a sale of USD 1.739 billion in April, the data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI US Currency
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp