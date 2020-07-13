STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5: Report

According to Weinbach, the device's software is not even close to being ready for now and it doesn't appear to be ready even for a September release in the current state.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung

Samsung (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SEOUL: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may reportedly not make an appearance at Samsungs 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5.

An earlier leaked report suggested that Samsung may unwrap its third foldable smartphone in its 'Unpacked' event next month.

However, Max Weinbach from XDA Developers has claimed that the smartphone maker has postponed the launch of its upcoming foldable phone Galaxy Fold 2.

According to Weinbach, the device's software is not even close to being ready for now and it doesn't appear to be ready even for a September release in the current state. The device will most likely be available in the market from October.

The other products that Samsung is planning to unveil during its upcoming event include the famous Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

The most advanced Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 108-megapixel triple lens camera module at the back.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to have a triple camera rear module, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The smartphone could feature a 4,500mAh battery and a big screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000. The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samsung Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp