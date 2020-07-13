STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises 99 points; Reliance Industries hits record high

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HUL and ITC were also among the prominent gainers.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, BSE, NSE, Stock market

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex ended 99 points higher on Monday, led by gains in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries, amid positive global cues.

After rallying 430 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up most of its gains to settle 99.36 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 36,693.69. While, the NSE Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, up at 10,802.70.

Reliance Industries was among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, jumping over 3 per cent to hit its record closing high, after the company said it has secured Rs 730 crore from wireless technology leader Qualcomm by selling a small stake in Jio Platforms.

Adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.18 lakh crore, Qualcomm Ventures' investment will translate into 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HUL and ITC were also among the prominent gainers.

However, the gains on the index were capped as index majors HDFC twins slumped up to 2 per cent, after a report stating HDFC Bank has conducted an investigation into allegations of improper lending practices and conflict of interest at its vehicle financing arm.

PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank were other laggards. According to traders, market movement was largely dictated by specific index-heavyweight stocks leading to high volatility.

However, positive cues from global markets kept overall sentiment positive. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains amid hopes of a better earning season.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.25 per cent to USD 42.70 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a flat note at 75.19 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp