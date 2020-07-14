STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers to attract 18 per cent GST: AAR

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the ruling is aligned to the view taken by GST authorities as well of a rate of 18 per cent being applicable on hand sanitisers.

Published: 14th July 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has said that a GST of 18 per cent will be levied on all alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Springfield India Distilleries had approached the Goa-bench of AAR to seek classification of hand sanitisers supplied by the company, and contended that the product is taxed at 12 per cent.

It also sought to know if sanitisers would be exempt from GST since it is now an essential commodity.

The AAR, in its ruling, said since hand sanitisers manufactured by the applicant are of the category of 'alcohol-based hand sanitisers', a 18 per cent GST would be applicable.

The authority further said that although the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has classified hand sanitisers as an essential commodity, the GST law has a separate list of exempted goods.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the ruling is aligned to the view taken by GST authorities as well of a rate of 18 per cent being applicable on hand sanitisers.

Jain said the classification of hand sanitisers has been a matter of debate since inception, especially given the multiple entries in which it could warrant classification because of its composition and uses.

"Given its significance during the pandemic and with multiple players now into manufacturing of this product, the government should consider issuing an explicit clarification to control unwarranted litigation on this aspect," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hand sanitisers Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp