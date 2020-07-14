STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Liquidity push for stressed NBFCs likely soon

SBI Capital Markets Ltd has received a total of 24 applications requesting about `9,875 cr of financing as on July 7

Published: 14th July 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Ministry of Finance has received financing requests of close to Rs  10,000 crore from Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) under the special liquidity scheme and is considering a few more requests. The scheme was launched in July 1, It was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat package in May. It was also immediately approved by the cabinet. The scheme was aimed to provide financial assistance to the NBFC and HFC sectors whose financials further deteriorated due to the Covid-19 crisis and to avoid any further risks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided funds for the scheme by subscribing to gover nment-guaranteed special securities issued by a trust set up by SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAP). “The RBI has also issued a circular to NBFCs and HFCs on July 1, 2020, itself on the Scheme. SBICAP has received 24 applications requesting about Rs  9,875 crore of financing as on July 7, 2020, which are being processed,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

“The first application has been approved and the remaining are also under consideration, Finance Ministry said. The information was given after the latest review of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in which the progress of various schemes announced by her were discussed. NBFCs and HFCs came under stress following a series of defaults by IL&FS g r o u p f i r ms in September 2018. While the government has initiated many measures since then to ease the stress in the sector, the recent coronavirus pandemic has increased the risk factor for the financial institutions in general and NBFCs and HFCs in particular.

Recently, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had also warned of the risk posed by these two sectors because of the pandemic. Das also adviced NBFCs to undertake COVID stress tests to analyse the balance sheet impact in areas like liquidity, asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 and work out possible mitigating measures including capital raising.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp