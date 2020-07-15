STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CAIT reiterates demand for Huawei ban after UK action

The traders’ body had first raised the demand in a letter to Minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing security concerns, on July 5.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Huawei

Huawei (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after Britain banned China’s Huawei on Tuesday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has been running a campaign for the boycott of Chinese goods in India, reiterated its demand to restrict the telecom equipment maker from participating in the country’s 5G network rollout. 

The traders’ body had first raised the demand in a letter to Minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing security concerns, on July 5. “The UK government’s decision speaks to the merit of the ban and therefore it is the time for the Indian government to assess the threat in using Huawei equipment in 5G network rollout,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement. 

He added that in several countries both Huawei and ZTE Corporation have been charged with a laundry list of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, bank and wire fraud. CAIT said it would also launch a nationwide survey seeking public opinion about imposing a ban on Chinese technology and duty hike on imports.

