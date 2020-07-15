STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 set to push back auto market by 3-4 years 

SIAM data shows passenger vehicle sales plunged by 50% in June  

sanitisation

A car being sanitised before delivery at a Maruti Suzuki India showroom | Express

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the earlier growth slowdown, domestic automobile sales have plunged over the past quarter. In the month of June 2020, domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles fell by 49.59 per cent to 1,05,617 units against 209,522 sold in the same month last year. 

Going forward, industry representatives warn that the sector will continue to face significant headwinds on both the demand and supply sides. According to president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Rajan Wadhera, it may well take up to 3-4 years for the market to regain its 2018 levels in terms of wholesale and retail sales. 

The auto sector lobby also noted that the current phase of low sales is the longest slowdown in over two decades for the passenger vehicle (PV) segment and the worst in 15 years for two-wheelers. Rajesh Menon, Director General at SIAM told reporters that the PV slowdown had lasted five quarters in 2001, while the ongoing slowdown has been spread over nine quarters. 

Before the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the industry had faced significant pressure from a liquidity crunch in the financial markets, a sharp rise in raw material costs, and a general slowdown in the overall economy. 

SIAM expects a decline in the range of 26-45 per cent in domestic sales across categories this fiscal. The month of June was the first month in which India moved from a lockdown phase to unlocking the economy. While most automakers had more than 90 per cent of showrooms open, demand remained subdued.

Automakers are face problems in ramping up production and maintaining supply chains. “There are lots of issues in the supply chain network due to continued restrictions in certain parts of the country. There is also a lack of manpower since people have moved back to villages. Rising cases around factories has also impacted production,” Wadhera said.

Hyundai Motor India confident of fast recovery
Though sales are picking up, the  road to recovery for passenger vehicles still seems a hard. However, Hyundai Motor India officials said they were confident of regaining its pre-covid sales figures soon. Hyundai Motor  India Ltd (HMIL) Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said, “In June we reached 75 per cent of the sales as compared with the last year, and in July we are witnessing a good growth momentum and are expecting to reach 90 per cent of the sales we registered in the same month last year.” He added, “The recovery in India is much faster than any other parts in the world”. 

