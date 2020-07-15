STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys bests peers posting 12% rise in profits, expects minimal impact from H-1B visa ban

Infosys' Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said that 99% of Infy's employees are still working from home and in a post-COVID setup, the company will follow a hybrid model.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys campus at Electronic city in Bengaluru (Photo | Pushkar V)

Infosys campus at Electronic city in Bengaluru (Photo | Pushkar V)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Betting big on large deal wins and a fast-growing digital business, India's second-largest IT services firm  Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 4,233 crore in Q1 FY21, an increase by 12% from Rs 3,798 crore a year ago. 

Rivals like TCS, Wipro have posted de-growth/flat-growth in their quarterly revenues as COVID pandemic cast its shadow over the IT sector. 

Even as Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that uncertainty still looms large over the key markets in US, UK and India due to the pandemic, the company has provided a revenue guidance for FY21 with 0-2% growth in revenue and 21-23% operating margin for the fiscal. 

Infosys on Tuesday announced a major deal win -- a multi-year contract with Brazilian firm Vanguard. Parekh added that the total deal size in Q1-FY21 stood at $1.74 billion.

The consolidated revenues of the IT firm grew by 8.5% to Rs 23,665 crore from Rs 21,803 crore a year ago. The digital business accounted for 45% of the total revenue share and reported a 1.5% YoY increase, according to the company financials. 

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US

Hi-tech, retail and life science verticals grew significantly at 12.9%, 9.3% and 7.9% respectively. Financial services, manufacturing, energy – utilities and resources took a hit. 

Without revealing the numbers for involuntary attrition (laid-off employees), Infosys' Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said that the voluntary attrition has reduced to 11.7% in Q1 FY21 from 20.2% a year ago. He added that the company has completed 95% of all the lateral hirings and will begin onboarding nearly 25,000 freshers towards the end of this quarter.

Rao said that 99% of Infy's employees are still working from home and in a post-COVID setup, the company will follow a hybrid model in which employees will have the option of working from home. 

He added that the H-1B visa ban announced by the US President Donald Trump will have minimal impact on the Infosys operations as Bengaluru headquartered firm had already begun the exercise of hiring US nationals across such centres with over 60% of the staff comprising Americans.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that although the COVID pandemic has led to disruption in IT industry and the deal size has been affected, the company still has a robust deal pipeline and there is a huge client traction in areas like automation, cloud services, cybersecurity, workplace transformation etc.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys Work from Home H-1B visa ban
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp