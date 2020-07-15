STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitisers are disinfectants like soaps, dettol, attract 18 per cent GST: Finance Ministry

Although the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has classified hand sanitisers as an essential commodity, the GST law has a separate list of exempted goods.

Published: 15th July 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said sanitizers are disinfectants like soaps, anti-bacterial liquids, dettol, among others, which attract 18 per cent duty under the GST regime.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said various chemicals, packing materials and input services, among others, used for manufacturing hand sanitisers also attract a GST rate of 18 per cent.

"Sanitisers are disinfectants like soaps, anti-bacterial liquids, dettol, etc., which all attract duty standard rate of 18 per cent under the GST regime," it said.

Reducing the GST rate on sanitizers and other similar items would lead to an inverted duty structure and put domestic manufacturers at a disadvantage vis-a-vis importers of hand sanitisers, the ministry said.

Explaining the rationale, it further said that lowering GST rates would make importing sanitizers cheaper as domestic industry would be at a disadvantage if raw materials are taxed at higher rate than the end product.

"Lower GST rates help imports by making them cheaper. This is against the nation's policy on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Consumers would also eventually not benefit from the lower GST rate if domestic manufacturing suffers on account of inverted duty structure," it added.

The Goa bench of Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) had recently ruled that alcohol-based hand sanitizers will attract 18 per cent duty under GST.

Although the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has classified hand sanitizers as an essential commodity, the GST law has a separate list of exempted goods.

