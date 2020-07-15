STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEBI relaxes compliance norms for entities planning to list debt securities

Under the norms, listing of such debt securities require an issuer to submit its latest audited financials which should not be older than six months.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:08 PM

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday eased compliance norms for entities planning to list debt securities, including non-convertible debentures and commercial papers, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a circular, the regulator said it has decided to permit listed issuers who have issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs), non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPs) and commercial papers (CPs), on or after July 1 and propose to list such securities on or before July 31 to use available financials as on December 31, 2019.

The decision has been taken after SEBI received representations from listed entities seeking extension of time for listing their debt securities pending finalisation of their annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Under the norms, listing of such debt securities require an issuer to submit its latest audited financials which should not be older than six months.

Compliant listed entities are, however, permitted to use unaudited financials with limited review in lieu of the audited financials for the interim period, subject to these unaudited financials not being older than six months.

Last month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had extended the timelines for submission of financial results for the quarter/half year/financial year ended March 31 till July 31.

