Wipro posts a marginal rise in Q1 net profit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It firm Wipro reported a flat Q1FY21 net profit growth of just 0.1 per cent year-on-year at Rs 2,390 crore. The consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 14,913 crore, an increase of 1.3 per cent year-on-year.

“Profitable growth will be the most important priority on my agenda. I am confident that we will be able to deliver long-term, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders,” Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said.

With regards to the work from home model, Bhanumurthy BM , Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Wipro said that the future WFH model is going to be agile and fluid, and that currently 97 per cent of its over 1.8 lakh employees are working from home.

He added that the execution in implementing WFH model has been seamless and that 98 per cent of the company’s customers reported better or at par performance during the COVID pandemic. Wipro added that it has continued to onboard employees during the June quarter and that there was a delay in hiring freshers due to the closure of educational institutions under lockdown.

The IT major will, however, continue recruiting talent over the next two quarters in a phase-wise manner. The IT services exporter also said that it’s major deal wins continued during the quarter. It added five clients in the under 20 million and more bracket. Wipro also announced that it will acquire IVIA Serviços de Informática Ltda.