After Jio, Reliance Retail plans to tap global investors for additional capital

Express News Service

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail has emerged as the partner of choice for global investors and is on track to be the next big investment driver for Reliance Industries, after Jio. On Wednesday, the company said it plans to sell stakes in its retail venture to "strategic and financial investors" over the next few quarters.

"Today, the world recognises our hyper-growth inclusive model and we have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in Reliance Retail. We will induct global partners and investors in Reliance Retail in the next few quarters,” Ambani said, while addressing the 43rd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Industry observers say that the partnership could include tech firms, and not just retail. With revenues of Rs.1.62 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 9,654 crore, Reliance Retail has grown to be the largest and most profitable retail business.

“It is also the fastest growing retailer in the world, and the only Indian retailer to feature in the top 100 global retailers and we continue to be a partner of choice for marquee international brands,” said the RIL chairman, while accentuating the success of its consumer businesses.

Outlining plans for his "New Commerce" platform --- Jio Mart, Ambani said the venture will be expanded to include newer categories like electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare into its omni-channel venture.

"The beta version of JioMart grocery platform is being piloted in 200 cities. Daily orders have crossed 2.5 lakh and the number is growing each day," Ambani said. More than two-thirds of Reliance Retails' nearly 12,000 stores are operated in tier II, tier III and tier IV towns.

Jio Mart will have a hybrid model of hyperlocal partnership with brick-and-mortar stores for delivery of products across segments, apart from the inventory model of fulfillment from Reliance Retail stores. It will also connect its platform to a large number of unorganised retailing linked through the network of its telecommunications arm Jio.

"Connecting with farmers and delivering their fresh produce directly to homes is a key part of our grocery strategy. This will significantly improve farmer income and incentivise higher productivity. The deep-rooted bond with tens of thousands of farmers has helped us source over 80 per cent of our fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers," Ambani said, adding JioMart and WhatsApp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana shops.

Plans are also afoot to accelerate the rollout of JioMart, Ambani added. With aggressive investment and predatory pricing, Reliance is at the centre of the world's sixth richest man’s drive to create a homegrown version of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

After shaking up the technology space, the next goal is clear: to build a full-fledged e-commerce venture competing against Amazon and Flipkart, who have marked their presence in all segments except pharma and healthcare. In the e-pharmacy space, JioMart will compete directly with the likes of Practo and PharmEasy.