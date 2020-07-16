STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audi rolls out new RS 7 Sportback; price starts at Rs 1.94 crore

The new RS 7 Sportback is expected to give competition to the likes of Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and the BMW M5, among others.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:29 PM

Covered Audi cars are seen during an International Motor Show . Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday rolled out its new RS 7 Sportback performance car at a starting price of Rs 1.94 crore.

The deliveries of the five-seater second-generation RS 7 Sportback will commence next month, Audi India said in a release. The carmaker had commenced the booking for the latest offering from June 23.

We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India  a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4-litre TFSI petrol heart (engine) propels the car to 100 kmph in a super quick 3.6 seconds," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

As a brand, Audi is focused on bringing exciting products for its customers, Dhillon said, adding that the new Audi RS 7 Sportback is not the only RS model scheduled for 2020.

The new RS 7 Sportback is expected to give competition to the likes of Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and the BMW M5, among others.

Customers can also book RS 7 Sportback online or head to their nearest Audi India dealership, said the release.

Offered with five seats for the first time, the customers can also personalise the latest car from a wide menu of trim and equipment options.

All customisation and personalisation needs can be catered to by any Audi India dealership, the carmaker said.

Through an augmented reality experience  a first of its kind - and the 360-degree product visualiser which offers the inside and outside view, customers can explore all the latest features and customisation options of the new car, it said. The first generation RS 7 Sportback was rolled out in India in 2015.

