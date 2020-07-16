STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gadkari asks industry to join hands with government to rescue COVID-hit economy

He also asked industry bodies like CII to get in touch with the Ministry of Environment and Forests for early clearances to projects.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Promising all support to industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked players to join hands with the government to rescue COVID-19-hit economy by taking up projects on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

At the same time, he suggested all stakeholders, including banks, financial institutions, infrastructure, MSMEs, agriculture and industries, to jointly create demand to address the need of liquidity in the economy.

"Presently our economy is facing lots of challenges. Government is positive and supportive and at the same time as a facilitator, we are keenly taking lots of decisions regarding how we can be helpful in promoting industry, trade and business. This is the time we need cooperation from all stakeholders," Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari said.

He was addressing Renewable Energy Manufacturing Conference, organised by industry body CII in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) through video conferencing.

"The banks, financial institutions, MSMEs, industries, agriculture, infrastructure, everywhere we need to plan and with an appropriate vision we need to move fast," he said, adding there was liquidity crunch in the economy and the need of the hour was to create demand through PPP projects.

He also asked industry bodies like CII to get in touch with the Ministry of Environment and Forests for early clearances to projects.

The minister stressed that there is a need to find out a system for self assessment of pollution levels by the industry and in case they are found guilty the fine amount could be manifold, including jail term in case of repeat offenders.

Gadkari said the Prime Minister has accorded priority to infrastructure development, and 22 green highways were on the anvil, including Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on a greenfield alignment.

The expressway will reduce the travel time to 28 hours from the present 48 to 50 hours. He also underlined the need for setting up industrial clusters along the highways to decongest metropolises and develop far-flung areas. "We need to change our transport on LNG, which is the fuel for future. We will set up LNG and CNG stations on highways. As compared to diesel there is 60 per cent saving on these fuel," the minister said. He also emphasised the need to convert old diesel buses into LNG or CNG-fuelled buses.

Describing MSME as an important sector for development of the country, he said there is need to make MSMEs strong and boost exports while reducing imports.

Presently MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to the GDP growth and accounted for 48 to 50 per cent exports and have created more than 11 crore jobs, Gadkari noted.

He suggested industry to tap foreign capital investment and said that a credit rating system can be introduced for MSMEs.

The minister also asked industry bodies to come forward for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and urged them to do work in 115 aspirational districts to uplift rural economy and make India super power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari COVID Coronavirus Union Minister
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp