Toyota Kirloskar Motor to restart production at Bidadi plant from July 20

Earlier on July 6, the company had suspended operations at the manufacturing plant for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:55 PM

Toyota

Toyota (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it will restart production at its plant in Bidadi from July 20 following revised directives of the Karnataka government.

Operations at the TKM plant were suspended from the second shift on July 14 in adherence of an initial order by the state government, the company said in a statement.

The latest announcement comes in the light of the revised directives issued by the Karnataka government allowing residents in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to move and commute for industries located inside industrial estates, it added.

"Production can resume from July 20 (Monday), as many employees had left for their home towns following the announcement of lockdown," TKM said.

Earlier on July 6, the company had suspended operations at the manufacturing plant for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19.

Reiterating that protecting the health and safety of its people and their families are among TKM's top priorities, the company said it "will continue to swiftly navigate the crisis by taking all possible preventive and remedial measures by closely working with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities".

"Ever since unlock, TKM has been prudent about the number of employees working at the plant in Bidadi. At any given point, only 40 to 45 per cent of the production workforce has been attending work so as to maintain all norms of social distancing," it said adding that all employees have to self-declare their health condition on a daily basis as a reassurance to their safe health.

Stating that it has been relentlessly ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests COVID-19 positive, TKM said it takes adequate measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact-tracing.

"The company also extends all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment. Furthermore, a thorough process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis is ensured along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas," it said.

TKM said it has also modified its medical insurance to include COVID-19 treatment and also increased the coverage for all its employees and their family members so as to extend all possible support to them during this pandemic.

