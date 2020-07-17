STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NSO’s June CPI estimate ‘understated’: SBI report

“We call this measure SBI Computed COVID CPI. Based on our new weights, the actual headline inflation is much higher...

Published: 17th July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The report’s authors added that due to the lockdowns, the fixed basket on which inflation is calculated was “totally irrelevant” since many of those items, particularly in the services sector, are no longer available.  | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Statistical Office’s (NSO) recently released estimate of consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation is “clearly understated”, an SBI Ecowrap report released on Thursday said. CPI inflation is likely to be around 90 basis points higher than the NSO figure if the latest methodology is followed, it added.

The report says that due to the non-availability of data, the indices for sub-groups were imputed using last quoted price, scaled up by the relative increase in CPI. It added that this was a purely statistical exercise which distorts and even under-reports headline CPI.

The report’s authors added that due to the lockdowns, the fixed basket on which inflation is calculated was “totally irrelevant” since many of those items, particularly in the services sector, are no longer available. 
The report cites economist Alberto Cavallo’s methodology used to estimate headline CPI in 17 countries by constructing a ‘COVID consumption basket’ and uses this to estimate inflation. This came in higher than the NSO estimate, the SBI report said. 

“We call this measure SBI Computed COVID CPI. Based on our new weights, the actual headline inflation is much higher... Our June 2020 inflation is at 6.98 per cent, almost 90 bps higher than... NSO,” it said.
While releasing the data, the NSO had said that the imputation method was used after wide-ranging consultations with multilateral organisations like the IMF and several countries on how they were managing data flow challenges arising from the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSO Inflation SBI REPORT CPI inflation lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp