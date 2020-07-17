STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orient Electric enters hygiene products segment

Published: 17th July 2020

For representational purpose. (Photo | www.webmd.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CK Birla Group firm Orient Electric on Friday said it has entered the hygiene products segment with the launch of UV Sanitech, sensing a business opportunity in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said UV Sanitech is a box-shaped sanitisation chamber and claims it uses ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill viruses including coronavirus, bacteria and fungi from an object's surface within minutes.

"The company is manufacturing the sanitisation box in-house at its Faridabad (Haryana) plant and plans to introduce more products in this category in the near future," Orient Electric said in a statement.

Orient Electric MD and CEO Rakesh Khanna said, the COVID-19 crisis has led to a significant shift in the consumer quest and preferences in India, leading to a spike in demand for health and hygiene products.

This trend is likely to continue in future as maintaining the highest hygiene standards will be part of the 'new normal' in the post COVID-19 era, he said, adding that Orient UV Sanitech kills over 99.

9 per cent viruses and bacteria using Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) method, which is safe and highly effective.

The company said Orient UV Sanitech is 'Made in India' and priced at Rs 11,999. It is available on Flipkart and Amazon.

