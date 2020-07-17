STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realty sales hit their lowest level in a decade during the first half of 2020

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic over the summer on top of an earlier slowdown in economic activity, the realty office segment in India’s top eight cities have taken a battering. 

Demand plummeted in key markets such as Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad | Express

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic over the summer on top of an earlier slowdown in economic activity, the realty office segment in India’s top eight cities have taken a battering. According to property consultancy firm Knight Frank India, the fix six months of 2020 have seen the segment record the steepest fall in a decade-both in terms of transactions and completed projects.

During the period, office space transactions declined by 37 per cent year-on-year to 1.6 mn sq m (17.2 mnsq ft), the lowest in the last 10 years. Demand plummeted in key markets such as Pune (- 47 per cent), NCR (- 45 per cent), Bengaluru (- 42 per cent) and Hyderabad (- 43 per cent).

Residential sales in these top eight cities also registered a steep decline of 54 per cent to a decadal low of 59,538 units, with sales mostly concentrated in the first quarter. Sales in Q2, when the lockdown was at its peak, dropped 84 per cent to 9,632 units in Q2. NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad reported near-zero sales during this period. New home launches also plummeted by 90 per cent in Q2 to to 5,584 units.

Going forward, the consultancy firm does not see any revival in demand for both the commercial and housing realty sectors. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India said,”With the economic uncertainties creating significant headwinds, we expect the office space take up to remain cautious...For the office market, it will be a wait and watch till a more permanent solution to this pandemic is found.”

