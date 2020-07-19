STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri emerges highest paid banker for FY 2019-20 with Rs 18.92 crore salary

The banker, who is set to retire in October this year on attaining the age of 70, had earned Rs 42.20 crore by exercising stock options in 2018-19.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri. (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri has emerged as the highest paid banker among the top lenders for FY 2019-20, with a 38 per cent jump in salary and prerequisites to Rs 18.92 crore.

Puri, who built the bank into the largest by assets in the private sector and also the most valued one by investors over the last 25 years, earned an additional Rs 161.56 crore by exercising stock options during the year, the bank's annual report said.

The banker, who is set to retire in October this year on attaining the age of 70, had earned Rs 42.20 crore by exercising stock options in 2018-19. Its group head and "change agent" Sashidhar Jagdishan, who is reported to be among the selected candidates to succeed Puri, earned a salary of Rs 2.91 crore in FY20, as per the annual report.

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's managing director and chief executive Sandeep Bakhshi's gross earnings stood at Rs 6.31 crore in his first full year as the head of the lender, the bank's annual report said.

Bakhshi, who took over in October 2018, had earned Rs 4.90 crore in FY19 as a part-year's payment, as per the lender's annual report. Axis Bank's managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry was paid Rs 6.01 crore for FY20 as against Rs 1.27 crore for the last three months of FY19, as per its annual reports.

The third largest private sector lender's head of retail, Pralay Mondal, who resigned recently citing unspecified compulsions, earned a remuneration of Rs 1.83 crore in FY20. The former HDFC Bank and Yes Bank executive is headed to join south-based CSB Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's managing director Uday Kotak, who owns 26 per cent in the lender, saw a reduction in his salary during the fiscal year. He earned a gross salary of Rs 2.97 crore, which is a 18 per cent reduction from the year-ago period's Rs 3.52 crore, as per the annual report.

It can be noted that the city-headquartered bank is among the few lenders who have announced a salary cut of 10 per cent for senior executive earnings over Rs 25 lakh per annum from May 2020 onward, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aditya Puri HDFC Bank Aditya Puri remunertion Highest paid banker
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp