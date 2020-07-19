STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US pumps over USD 40 billion into India this year

If you look at the $20 billion, not just the US, but (investment) has also come from other geographies such as the Middle East and the Far East.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dollar notes, FDI

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Google’s latest investment in India, the US Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to India has crossed $40 billion for this year, says US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).According to Mukesh Aghi, president of USISPF, which keeps a track of the major US FDIs, the rise in FDI reflects a growing confidence of American companies in the country.“Investors’ confidence in India is high. India still remains a very promising market for global investors. If you look at the $20 billion, not just the US, but (investment) has also come from other geographies such as the Middle East and the Far East.

Year to date investment from the US, including the recent ones, is over $40 billion,” Aghi said. In the recent weeks alone, the announcement of FDI into India has been over $20 billion, he said, referring to the announcements made by some of the top companies like Google, Facebook and Walmart. “So, India still 
remains a very, very bullish market for the investor community,” he added.

The USISPF has been working with New Delhi to bring in FDI into India, playing a key role in encouraging American companies that are planning to move their bases out of China, Aghi said, adding that the move gained momentum during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Larry Kudlow, the White House Economic Advisor, told reporters that the US tech giants announcing big investments in India shows that people are losing trust in China and India is emerging as a big competitor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US investment
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp