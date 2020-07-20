STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ducati opens bookings for Panigale V2 in India

Published: 20th July 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ducati Panigale V2. (Photo | Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday opened bookings for its upcoming all-new version of Panigale V2 motorcycle model in India.

The BS-VI version of the Panigale V2 can be booked for an initial amount Rs 1 lakh at dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, Ducati India said in a statement.

"The motorcycle will be launched in India very soon, and more details will be shared at the time of its launch," it added.

Unlike the outgoing model, the Panigale V2 features a single-sided X, a moulded around refined monocoque frame and an extensive fairing, the company said.

Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said, "the new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair."

He further said, "considering the overwhelming inquiries for launch of the Panigale V2, we are confident the bike will do well in the market by offering an unmatched Ducati riding experience to enthusiasts who're looking to step into the world of riding on the racetrack and also to more experienced riders."

