STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IL&FS lays out road map to address over Rs 57,000 crore of debt

Of this, the group estimates to address close to Rs 50,500 crore of its debt by March 2021 and an additional debt of Rs 6,600 crore beyond FY21.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Group on Monday said it expects to address over Rs 57,000 crore of debt, which is above 50 per cent of its overall debt of Rs 99,000 crore.

Of this, the group estimates to address close to Rs 50,500 crore of its debt by March 2021 and an additional debt of Rs 6,600 crore beyond FY21. However, it did not give any timeline for addressing the additional debt of Rs 6,600 crore.

Speaking about the new plan to address the debt, the group's non-executive chairman Uday Kotak said, "We are putting out transparently things that we see today and our reasonable estimate of how things look as we go forward. We are committed to this road map and we will go all out as IL&FS board and management to make it happen." Till June 30, 2020, the debt-laden company has addressed debt of Rs 17,640 crore from a combination of completed asset sales, debt repayment to green entities, debt discharged in non-green entities and available cash balance across the group.

The new board shared a quarterly plan that estimates addressing additional debt of Rs 8,800 crore by second quarter of FY21; Rs 18,000 crore by the third quarter of FY21 and over Rs 6,000 crore by the end of fourth quarter of FY21 - aggregating to Rs 50,500 crore by end-FY21.

It further said efforts towards resolution of additional debt of Rs 6,600 crore are likely to continue beyond FY21, as the board expects the resolution of major holding companies to take a longer time.

The group has proposed to set up one of the country's largest InvITs with a target gross value of Rs 13,000 crore.

It includes three special purpose vehicles (SPVs) where debt of Rs 5,000 crore has been restructured.

The group is in an advanced stage of concluding the sale process of 15 entities with resolution of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and plans restructuring additional debt of Rs 4,900 crore.

Kotak said the group is facing challenges in recovery in its non-banking finance company IL&FS Financial Service (IFIN), where loans were given to large companies that are themselves in deep trouble.

"We have virtually got zero recoveries on some of those large loans. Some of them are in excess of Rs 1,000 crore or higher," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has in some ways delayed the progress in resolution of the group's assets, he said adding, "But we are chugging along. We are not giving up and I believe that the whole road map put out by IL&FS management and board is something we are deeply committed to." The IL&FS board has developed a group resolution framework that received NCLAT approval on March 12, 2020.

The government had, in October 2018, seized control of the debt-strapped group and superseded its board with one led by Kotak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Debt
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp